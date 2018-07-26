First Trailer for ‘Hunter Killer’ Puts Gerard Butler on a Submarine

0

He’s kicked ass in Sparta, he’s kicked ass in the White House, and now Gerard Butler is about to battle some bad guys from the confines of a war submarine. Summit Premiere has debuted the first trailer for Hunter Killer, the new war thriller that stars Butler as submarine Captain Joe Glass, a man on a mission who stumbles upon a secret Russian coup that threatens the world order. With the future of the world on the line, Captain Glass teams with a group of elite NAVY Seals to rescue the Russian president and try to stop WWIII.

This basically is being positioned as Olympus Has Fallen with submarines. Instead of protecting the president of the United States, Butler has to protect the Russian president from a coup, aboard a submarine that’s being targeted by missiles. It’s silly, sure, but there’s certainly an audience for these kinds of films.

Based on the book ‘Firing Point’ by George Wallace and Don Keith and directed by Donovan Marsh (Avenged), Hunter Killer also stars Gary Oldman (fresh off an Oscar win…), Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens. Summit Premiere will release the film in theaters on October 26th. Check out the first trailer below.