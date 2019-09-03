‘Hustlers’ Final Trailer Shows Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu Scamming it Up

0

How quickly can a sexy scam go sideways? Let the final trailer for Lorene Scafaria‘s star-powered Hustlers give you a hint. The upcoming crime dramedy boasts maybe one of the best casts coming to theaters this fall: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, and rising star Lizzo.

As if the cast wasn’t tailor-made to ensure audiences flocked to theaters, the Hustlers story is just as enticing. The movie follows a group of New York City strippers led by Lopez’s character, veteran dancer Ramona, devise what appears to be the perfect scam. Ramona, Destiny (Wu), Annabelle (Reinhart), Mercedes (Palmer), Diamond (Cardi B), and Liz (Lizzo) work at a popular NYC strip club where most of their clients are Wall Street fatcats who regularly need to let off steam. Given their line of work, the women see these men as prime targets for taking a little extra out of their bank accounts. The ladies work together to get their rich patrons drunk before running their credit cards for much higher charges than they think they’re racking up. It should be a perfect scam and each woman, who dreams of improving her situation in one way or another, fully commits to making the plan run smoothly while enjoying the fruits of the group’s plot.

Alas, it would all go according to plan if greed and the clashing personalities of all the women in on the plan didn’t get in the way. The final Hustlers trailer may be shorter than the official trailer, but it does remind us of one thing: the good times don’t last long for these women once their schemes reach new levels of danger and deception. If you need any further proof of that, you can peep Palmer’s Mercedes quickly clocking a half-naked mark and knocking him unconscious while Destiny and Annabelle freak out.

Hustlers has the potential to really start up some exciting conversations this fall. Lopez proves in these trailers she is still every bit the A-list lead who can command the screen as well as lead a similarly stellar cast. Wu has proven herself more than ready to be a major film star, having successfully transitioned from a well-liked role on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat to a praised performance in the 2018’s hit romcom Crazy Rich Asians. No doubt any conversation about how Hustlers does at the box office as well as with audiences of all kinds will hinge on the performances these two turn in.

Hustlers arrives in theaters on September 13. Check out the final trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hustlers: