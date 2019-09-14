Friday Box Office: ‘Hustlers’ Nails the Competition with $13.1 Million Earned

The audiences spoke loudly on Friday night and said, “We. Want. JLo.” At least, that’s what I’m guessing they said because Hustlers, which stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, won big at Friday night’s box office. The crime dramedy directed by Lorene Scafaria and based on journalist Jessica Pressler‘s 2015 New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” reeled in $13.1 million domestically between its Thursday night previews and official opening night on Friday. It would seem the buzz for Lopez and some scamming is just getting started because not only is the mid-budget Hustlers off to a cracking start on its opening weekend, it’s very likely it could remain at the top through Sunday.

Hustlers wasn’t the only new movie to officially debut in theaters on Friday, September 13. The Goldfinch, which stars Ansel Elgort and is adapted from the Donna Tartt novel of the same name, had arguably one of the worst opening nights in recent memory. Sure, the newcomer ranked number five in the box office rankings but it made a laughably paltry $870,000 domestically. Thanks to Box Office Mojo, we know the would-be prestige drama made just $342 per screen across the 2,542 screens it showed on on Friday night. It’s tough to tell if getting a Thursday preview (like Hustlers did) would have helped boost those earnings but for now, it’s a big, big “yikes” for this one.

Sandwiched in between the two newest films to hit theaters are the movies who’ve been duking it out for a few weeks, competing for viewers and their dollars. At number two is IT: Chapter Two. On its second Friday the horror sequel which has received lukewarm-to-positive reviews has raked in $12.8 million domestically, bumping up its total stateside earnings to a commendable $125.9 million. The sequel, which follows the grown-up Losers Club we first met in 2017’s IT, already has the distinction of having the second-best opening night, financially-speaking, for a horror film.

Meanwhile, Angel Has Fallen pulled in $1.2 million domestically, bringing its total up to $57.2 million. As for the number four movie, Good Boys, $1.16 million was earned, bringing the mid-budget raunchy comedy’s total domestic gross up to $70.2 million. It’s going to be a slow, slow weekend unless your name is Hustlers.

Check out the full top five box office rankings below for Friday, September 13: