‘Hustlers’ Trailer Finds Jennifer Lopez and a Gang of Strippers Scamming Wall Street Clients

STXfilms has released the first Hustlers trailer for the highly anticipated new film from writer/director Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World), and it looks pretty terrific. Inspired by the New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, the film tells the story of a group of strippers who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients, and made bank in the process.

Jennifer Lopez leads a stellar ensemble, and this trailer finds the actress proving she can still command the screen. The energy of the trailer is fantastic, and as a fan of Scafaria’s previous work behind the camera, I love her approach here—there’s a bit of a Martin Scorsese influence to be sure, but at the same time it feels fresh. It’s exciting and flashy without being, well, gross given the subject matter. How about that? Hire a female director to tackle the story of a group of strippers, and get an entirely character-centric point of view! I’m definitely excited for this one, and I’m curious to see if it could be a player on the awards circuit to come.

Check out the Hustlers trailer below, followed by the first images. The film also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. Hustlers opens in theaters on September 13th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hustlers: