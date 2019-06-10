‘I Am Mother’ Director on The Films & Real-Life Tech That Inspired His Netflix Thriller

0

–

You’re the last human on earth and you’ve been told you can’t go outside because you won’t survive. What would you do if a stranger showed up on your doorstep one day, alive and well? Netflix’s latest sci-fi feature I Am Mother explores that question with the story of a young teenage girl Clara who is raised by a robot named Mother Rose Bryne after a cataclysmic event wipes out humanity. When a mysterious human stranger Hilary Swank enters their life, Daughter and Mother find their relationship in crisis as Daughter questions everything she knows about the outside world.

With I Am Mother now on Netlfix, I recently sat down with the film’s director Grant Spurtore to discuss his post-apocalyptic sci-fi film. In my talk with Grant, he shared how the recent developments by Boston Dynamics Robots inspired his creation of the suit, the classic films were integral to the DNA of I Am Mother’s conception, the best piece of motherly advice that helped him find his path and his best advice for first-time filmmakers. Check out what the Grant had to say in our interview above, and see the topics we discussed followed by the official synopsis below.

Grant Sputore:

Boston Dynamics Robots.

Separating I Am Mother from classic film inspirations.

Can you explain what you meant when you said “That this film is a study about what it means to be good?

Any advice for directors who are working on their directorial debut?

Any interest in making a sequel?

Here’s the official synopsis for I Am Mother: