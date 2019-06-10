‘I Am Mother’ Director on The Films & Real-Life Tech That Inspired His Netflix Thriller

–
You’re the last human on earth and you’ve been told you can’t go outside because you won’t survive. What would you do if a stranger showed up on your doorstep one day, alive and well? Netflix’s latest sci-fi feature I Am Mother explores that question with the story of a young teenage girl Clara who is raised by a robot named Mother Rose Bryne after a cataclysmic event wipes out humanity. When a mysterious human stranger Hilary Swank enters their life, Daughter and Mother find their relationship in crisis as Daughter questions everything she knows about the outside world.
With I Am Mother now on Netlfix, I recently sat down with the film’s director Grant Spurtore to discuss his post-apocalyptic sci-fi film. In my talk with Grant, he shared how the recent developments by Boston Dynamics Robots inspired his creation of the suit, the classic films were integral to the DNA of I Am Mother’s conception, the best piece of motherly advice that helped him find his path and his best advice for first-time filmmakers. Check out what the Grant had to say in our interview above, and see the topics we discussed followed by the official synopsis below.
Grant Sputore:
- Boston Dynamics Robots.
- Separating I Am Mother from classic film inspirations.
- Can you explain what you meant when you said “That this film is a study about what it means to be good?
- Any advice for directors who are working on their directorial debut?
- Any interest in making a sequel?
Here’s the official synopsis for I Am Mother:
I AM MOTHER is a sci-fi thriller about a teenage girl (Clara Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by Mother (Rose Byrne), a robot designed to repopulate the earth after the extinction of humankind. But the pair’s unique relationship is threatened when an injured stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives with news that calls into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world and her Mother’s intentions.