Hilary Swank & Clara Rugaard on Their Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I Am Mother’

0

–

Who do you trust when you’re the last human survivor of the post-apocalypse and your only friend is a robot? Netflix’s latest sci-fi feature I Am Mother explores that question with the story of a young teenage girl Clara Rugaard who is raised by a robot named Mother (Rose Bryne) after a cataclysmic event wipes out humanity. When a mysterious human stranger Hilary Swank enters their life, Daughter and Mother find their relationship in crisis as Daughter questions everything she knows about the outside world.

With I Am Mother now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Hillary Swank & Clara Rugaard to discuss their new post-apocalyptic sci-fi film. During our conversation, the two gushed over working with Rose Bryne and Luke Hawker, explained how recording in a bunker helped to immersive themselves into the story and enter the mindset of their characters, and imparted the inspirational motherly advice that motivated their success.

Check out what the two had to say in our interview above, and see the topics we discussed below, followed by the official synopsis

Clara Rugaard spoke about working with Luke Hawker.

What was it like on set working with Luke Hawker while Rose Byrne provided the voice?

Was it hard to switch out of that mode of being isolated from everyone else in the movie?

Hillary touched on the challenges trying to play such an ambiguous character.

What’s the best Motherly Advice you’ve received?

For Clara: Did you learn anything from Hilary while you were on set?