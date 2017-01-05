‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Trailer Reveals James Baldwin’s Angry War Against Racism in America

0

It’s impossible to concisely explain the importance of Raoul Peck‘s I Am Not Your Negro in under 2000 words. It simply cannot be done. In attempting to adapt James Baldwin’s unfinished final novel, “Remember This House,” the masterful Haitian filmmaker has created both a fascinating, detailed chronicle of one of the most progressive and lyrical minds of the last century in Baldwin and a powerful, wounding document of the black American experience in the U.S.A. And in serving as Baldwin’s posthumous voice, Samuel L. Jackson does some of his best work to date, constantly yet never obtrusively aware of his tone and enjoying finding his own rhythm with the pronunciation of each word Baldwin penned.

The latest trailer for I Am Not Your Negro may not give a full idea of the scope of Peck’s movie but it should give viewers even passingly interested in how black Americans are treated here something to chew on, regardless. The movie was released briefly, for awards consideration, in late 2016, but it will see a wider release on February 3rd. Either way, it should quickly take its place next to 13th, O.J.: Made in America, and The Interrupters as a crucial cinematic work on the subject of race and racism in America.

