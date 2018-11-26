New ‘I Am the Night’ Trailer Has Chris Pine in a Twisty Noir Tale

0

TNT has released a new trailer for Patty Jenkins’ upcoming limited series I Am the Night. The six-episode drama hails from writer Sam Sheridan and stars Chris Pine as a former Marine-turned hack reporter who seeks redemption in uncovering the truth behind a Hollywood scandal that has ties to the Black Dahlia murderer. India Eisley plays Fauna Hodel, a woman who was given away by her teenage birth mother in 1949, and whose quest to uncover the secrets to her path leads her down a dark and dangerous road.

I’m getting a heavy L.A. Confidential vibe from this trailer, and I mean that as the highest praise. Jenkins looks like she’s given this noir a slick, uneasy vibe that’s still gorgeously photographed while retaining a modern look. Deep down, I know that this is going to fall on the pile of all the other great television I need to watch, but I do want to put it on the pile! The vibe here is very much my jam, and I’m a huge fan of James Ellroy’s The Black Dahlia, so I’m curious to see Jenkins’ spin on the infamous Hollywood true crime. At the very least, the surreal visuals and disturbing imagery are a far cry from Wonder Woman.

Check out the I Am the Night trailer below. The series premieres on TNT on January 28, 2019.

