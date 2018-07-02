‘I Am the Night’ Trailer: Chris Pine Leads Patty Jenkins-Directed TNT Limited Series

0

TNT has released the first trailer for the upcoming limited series I Am the Night. The six-episode drama hails from writer Sam Sheridan and stars Chris Pine as a former Marine-turned hack reporter who seeks redemption in uncovering the truth behind a Hollywood scandal that has ties to the Black Dahlia murderer. India Eisley plays Fauna Hodel, a woman who was given away by her teenage birth mother in 1949, and whose quest to uncover the secrets to her path leads her down a dark and dangerous road.

Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker behind Wonder Woman, directed the first two episodes of the series after helming that Warner Bros. blockbuster and before she got back in the director’s chair for the sequel Wonder Woman 1984. Jenkins is no stranger to television, having helmed the stellar pilot for AMC’s The Killing, and she appears to be back in thriller mode for I Am the Night (which was previously referred to as One Day She’ll Darken).

TNT recently launched the limited series The Alienist to positive results, and I Am the Night appears to be in that vein—a murder mystery with an A-list cast. And at only six episodes in length, this one feels like an easy sell. TNT is certainly making a statement here that FX isn’t the only basic cable network with intriguing limited series content, and indeed landing Jenkins and Pine is a massive coup. I’m in.

Check out the I Am the Night trailer below. The series premieres on TNT in January 2019.