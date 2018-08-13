New York Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘I Am Vengeance’ Screening and Q&A

Reader, a few questions: Are you a pro wrestling fan? Do you like big, badass action? Have you been paying attention to in-ring superstar turned action leading man Stu Bennett? Are you going to be in New York on August 23rd and are you interested in checking out a movie before it hits theaters?
Good news! Collider is partnering with Saban Films for a screening of I Am Vengeance at 7:30 PM in the Times Square area. After the movie ends, I will be moderating a Q&A with star Stu Bennett.
To attend the screening please e-mail thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with “I AM VENGEANCE” in the subject line, and include your name and whether you would like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting submissions until Sunday, August 19th, at noon. We’ll pick winners and follow up with more specific info on the screening later that day.
I Am Vengeance was written and directed by Ross Boyask. The action-thriller is top-lined by Stu Bennett—who grappled in a WWE ring for 12 years as the bare-knuckle brawling Bearer of Bad News, Wade Barrett. Bennett stars as John Gold, an ex-Special Forces officer turned hired mercenary who discovers a dark military conspiracy while investigating the murder of his best friend.
Check out the trailer for I Am Vengeance below. Hope to see a few of you at the screening:
Here’s the official synopsis for I Am Vengeance:
When ex-Special Forces soldier turned professional mercenary, John Gold (Stu Bennett), hears that his former best friend Corporal Dan Mason (Kevin Leslie), and Dan’s parents have been murdered, he heads to their home-town to find their killers. Gold discovers that Dan and his father were investigating a Special Forces troop led by the enigmatic, highly decorated Sergeant Hatcher (Gary Daniels), that went rogue in Afghanistan. What unfolds next is a heart-pumping action thrill ride that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.