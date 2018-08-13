New York Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘I Am Vengeance’ Screening and Q&A

0

Reader, a few questions: Are you a pro wrestling fan? Do you like big, badass action? Have you been paying attention to in-ring superstar turned action leading man Stu Bennett? Are you going to be in New York on August 23rd and are you interested in checking out a movie before it hits theaters?

Good news! Collider is partnering with Saban Films for a screening of I Am Vengeance at 7:30 PM in the Times Square area. After the movie ends, I will be moderating a Q&A with star Stu Bennett.

To attend the screening please e-mail thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with “I AM VENGEANCE” in the subject line, and include your name and whether you would like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting submissions until Sunday, August 19th, at noon. We’ll pick winners and follow up with more specific info on the screening later that day.

I Am Vengeance was written and directed by Ross Boyask. The action-thriller is top-lined by Stu Bennett—who grappled in a WWE ring for 12 years as the bare-knuckle brawling Bearer of Bad News, Wade Barrett. Bennett stars as John Gold, an ex-Special Forces officer turned hired mercenary who discovers a dark military conspiracy while investigating the murder of his best friend.

Check out the trailer for I Am Vengeance below. Hope to see a few of you at the screening:

Here’s the official synopsis for I Am Vengeance: