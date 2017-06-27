‘I Do…Until I Don’t’ Trailer Reveals Lake Bell’s ‘In a World…’ Follow-Up

The Film Arcade has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming comedy I Do…Until I Don’t. The film hails from writer/director/star Lake Bell and revolves around three couples who find themselves embroiled in a filmmaker’s quest to prove that marriages should only last seven years. Bell made her directorial debut with the sweet, funny, and sincere voiceover artist comedy In a World… a few years ago, so fans of that film are no doubt interested to see what she’s put together for her next project.
The ensemble here is solid, with Bell starring opposite Ed Helms as a fairly normal married couple whose flame is very, very low. Amber Heard plays the freewheeling sister of Bell’s character, who’s partnered with The Daily Show alum Wyatt Cenac and fills the “open marriage hippie” role here. And then we have the excellent Mary Steenburgen and Paul Reiser as a couple who’s been together for far longer.
I like what I see here—the film looks funny, unique, and is gorgeously shot. And as a fan of In a World… I’m definitely down to see whatever Bell puts together. Check the trailer out for yourself below. I Do…Until I Don’t opens in theaters on September 1st.
Here’s the official synopsis for I Do…Until I Don’t:
In Vero Beach, Florida, a trio of couples at various points in their relationships become the subjects of a film about marriage being an antiquated idea that needs a reboot: Why not turn marriage into a seven-year deal with an option to renew?
For Alice and Noah (Lake Bell, Ed Helms), more than a hint of boredom is setting in as they approach their first decade together and the prospect of parenthood. Meanwhile, Alice’s funky sister Fanny (Amber Heard) is sure her “open marriage” to Zander (Wyatt Cenac) is the key to their free-spirited happiness. And then there’s Cybil and Harvey (Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser), a pair of empty-nesters wondering what the next stage will be.
As the manipulative filmmaker (Dolly Wells) attempts to show how marriage is outmoded, the couples she interviews discover the “do’s” and “don’t’s” in their own relationships.