‘I Do…Until I Don’t’ Trailer Reveals Lake Bell’s ‘In a World…’ Follow-Up

0

The Film Arcade has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming comedy I Do…Until I Don’t. The film hails from writer/director/star Lake Bell and revolves around three couples who find themselves embroiled in a filmmaker’s quest to prove that marriages should only last seven years. Bell made her directorial debut with the sweet, funny, and sincere voiceover artist comedy In a World… a few years ago, so fans of that film are no doubt interested to see what she’s put together for her next project.

The ensemble here is solid, with Bell starring opposite Ed Helms as a fairly normal married couple whose flame is very, very low. Amber Heard plays the freewheeling sister of Bell’s character, who’s partnered with The Daily Show alum Wyatt Cenac and fills the “open marriage hippie” role here. And then we have the excellent Mary Steenburgen and Paul Reiser as a couple who’s been together for far longer.

I like what I see here—the film looks funny, unique, and is gorgeously shot. And as a fan of In a World… I’m definitely down to see whatever Bell puts together. Check the trailer out for yourself below. I Do…Until I Don’t opens in theaters on September 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for I Do…Until I Don’t: