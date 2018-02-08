‘I Feel Pretty’: First Trailer Reveals Amy Schumer’s Cosmetic Comedy

The very funny Amy Schumer is tackling a touchy topic head on in her new comedy I Feel Pretty. It’s been described as a sort of female-focused flip on Shallow Hal in that Schumer’s character takes a knock on the head only to view herself as drop-dead gorgeous, a change in her outlook that alters her behavior and affects everyone around her. And no, Tony Robbins doesn’t factor in at all, at least not that we can tell from this first trailer.
Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, and also starring Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips, Lauren Hutton, Dave Attell, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, Aidy Bryant, Sasheer Zamata, Rory Scovel, and Adrian Martinez, I Feel Pretty opens in theaters on June 29th.
Check out the trailer below, along with a preamble from Schumer during her guest appearance on The Ellen Show (H/T to The Playlist):
Here’s the official synopsis for I Feel Pretty:
Renee Bennett (Amy Schumer) knows what it feels like to be average looking in New York city – a city of the genetically and financially blessed. After falling off her bike and banging her head during a spin class, she stumbles in the locker room and it is there that she first sees what has happened – her legs are toned, her hair is silky, her chin is defined – she is GORGEOUS. Except that, to everyone else, she looks EXACTLY THE SAME.
Even though her appearance hasn’t changed AT ALL – Renee’s new belief in herself sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her impossibly beautiful boss Avery LeClair (Michelle Williams), bagging a cute boyfriend in Ethan and getting invited to rooftop parties.
With her new confidence comes overconfidence, and even the tendency to treat the ‘less genetically fortunate’ in the same dismissive way that people used to treat her. Eventually Renee believes the spell has been lifted – and finally realizes that when she thought she was ugly, she may have been the most beautiful, and when she believed she was beautiful, she had started to turn a bit ugly. She learns that true beauty is not skin deep.