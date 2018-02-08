‘I Feel Pretty’: First Trailer Reveals Amy Schumer’s Cosmetic Comedy

0

The very funny Amy Schumer is tackling a touchy topic head on in her new comedy I Feel Pretty. It’s been described as a sort of female-focused flip on Shallow Hal in that Schumer’s character takes a knock on the head only to view herself as drop-dead gorgeous, a change in her outlook that alters her behavior and affects everyone around her. And no, Tony Robbins doesn’t factor in at all, at least not that we can tell from this first trailer.

Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, and also starring Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips, Lauren Hutton, Dave Attell, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, Aidy Bryant, Sasheer Zamata, Rory Scovel, and Adrian Martinez, I Feel Pretty opens in theaters on June 29th.

Check out the trailer below, along with a preamble from Schumer during her guest appearance on The Ellen Show (H/T to The Playlist):

Here’s the official synopsis for I Feel Pretty: