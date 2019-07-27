‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Remake Lands ‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan

0

Talk about the best kind of news: Aquaman helmer James Wan will direct the pilot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer remake for Amazon. A re-do of the 1997 teen horror film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Philippe has been discussed for a few years now, with news of a feature-length film remake reported back in 2014.

News of Wan’s involvement in the I Know What You Did TV series reboot was buried in a Deadline report earlier this week about one of the film’s original producers, Neal Moritz, signing an overall deal with Amazon. I Know What You Did is being branded as a “YA horror series,” which means it could have a similar feel to MTV’s Scream: The TV Series reboot. Deadline also reports John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum co-writer Shay Hatten is attached to pen the script. No other details have been reported yet.

It’s nice to see Wan returning to some familiar territory following a deep dive (yes, pun intended) into superhero movie territory. Wan is coming in hot off the success of 2018’s Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and frequent The Conjuring collaborator Patrick Wilson. In the wake (the pun is still intended, folks, and I will not stop) of Aquaman‘s success, Wan has already signed on to direct the greenlit sequel. Additionally, directing this I Know What You Did pilot isn’t the only TV directing Wan will do in the coming year or so; he’s also signed on to direct the pilot episode of Netflix’s The Magic Order, an adaptation of the Mark Millar/Olivier Coipel comic series of the same name.

Production on the I Know What You Did series seems to still be in the very early stages. Regardless, it already seems like it’s in good hands if Wan is going to direct the pilot and help set the tone for the rest of the series.