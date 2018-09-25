L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘I Still See You’ Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of seeing movies before they’re in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area October 2nd? And, finally, would you like to see Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon, Sara Thompson and director Scott Speer participate in a Q&A for their new movie, I Still See You? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On October 2nd at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas and Lionsgate for an early screening of I Still See You and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon, Sara Thompson and director Scott Speer.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See I Still See You Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday September 29th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks on October 2nd at 7:30pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

If you’re not familiar with I Still See You, Bella Thorne stars in this spellbinding and romantic supernatural thriller. Ten years after an apocalyptic event left the world haunted by ghosts, Roni (Thorne) receives a threatening message from beyond the grave. Joining forces with a mysterious classmate, Kirk, Roni descends into a shadow world that blurs the bounds of the living and the dead—and begins a desperate race against time to stop a cunning killer.

For more on the film, watch the trailer below. I Still See You will be in theaters and On Demand October 12th.