‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Poster: It’s Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning vs. the Apocalypse

0

The first poster for the upcoming post-apocalyptic drama I Think We’re Alone Now has been released. The film hails from acclaimed Meadowland and The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano, who also serves as her own cinematographer on what amounts to an ambitious story told in quite compelling fashion. Peter Dinklage plays a man who seems to be the only person left alive in the world after the human race is wiped out by an unknown disease. He lives in a small empty town in solitude, going house to house to clean out and bury all the bodies. But his quiet life is thrown for a loop when he’s discovered by a mysterious, freewheeling young woman played by Elle Fanning.

I caught the film at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it made its debut, and this poster does a great job of teasing the dichotomy between these two characters. Dinklage’s Del is quiet and methodical, while Fanning’s Grace is spontaneous and full of vigor.

The film is quite gorgeous, and while the story has a few twists and turns that may throw audiences for a bit of a loop, it’s mostly an engaging and ultimately moving film anchored by two fine performers.

Check out the I Think We’re Alone Now poster below. Written by Mike Makowsky, the film opens in New York and Los Angeles on September 14th and will be in select theaters and on VOD on September 21st.