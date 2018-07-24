‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Teaser Trailer Finds Peter Dinklage & Elle Fanning Alone on Earth

0

You might be a fan of Reed Morano‘s work without even realizing it. If you’ve been binging The Handmaid’s Tale or are fans of Billions, Halt and Catch Fire and Looking, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the Emmy-winner’s craft on the small screen. But Morano will next follow up her 2015 feature Meadowland with the release of I Think We’re Alone Now, a tense two-hander that our own Adam Chitwood called “a story well worth experiencing, and a refreshingly character-centric addition to a well-worn genre” when it played earlier this year at Sundance, where it also won the “U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking” award.

The first teaser for I Think We’re Alone Now, opening this September, is careful not to give away too much. Though, to be honest, there’s not much it can really tease beyond the conceit, which reveals that Peter Dinklage is left wandering alone in a town that used to be populated by upwards of 1,600 people. But he’s not completely alone because Elle Fanning is somewhere off-camera asking him about his experiences. It’s a sufficient teaser, but we’re hoping for another trailer with a little more meat on its bones before the movie opens. In the meantime, you can see what Morano, Dinklage, and Fanning had to say in Steve Weintraub‘s Sundance interview with the team here.

Opening in NY and LA on September 14th first before the nationwide September 21st release, I Think We’re Alone Now was written by Mike Makowsky (Take Me) and produced by Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fernando Loureiro & Roberto Vasconcellos, and David Ginsberg.

Check out the trailer for I Think We’re Alone Now below:

Here’s the official synopsis for I Think We’re Alone Now: