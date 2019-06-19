Netflix Renews ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ for Season 2

0

In proof positive that news can actually be good, Netflix has renewed I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson for a second season. The sketch comedy series is the brainchild of comedian Tim Robinson, who first broke out on Saturday Night Live before co-starring in the short-lived (but solid) Comedy Central series Detroiters. This Netflix series was created in tandem with The Lonely Island, with Akiva Schaffer taking on directing duties, and the result is pretty much the perfect comedy show.

The sketches on I Think You Should Leave never overstay their welcome, and each episode runs just 16 or 17 minutes in length, making for the perfect bite-sized does of absurd and hilarious comedy.

I Think You Should Leave Season 2 won’t debut until 2020, per Netflix, but Season 1 has already proved to be endlessly rewatchable. As evidenced below…