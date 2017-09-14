‘I, Tonya’ Director Craig Gillespie on Tackling a Story You Think You Know

0

One of my favorite films at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya. For those unfamiliar with figure skating’s biggest scandal, a little over twenty years ago, Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan were at the top of their sport when Harding’s husband Jeff Gillooly and bodyguard Shawn Eckardt hired Shane Stant to break Kerrigan’s leg so she couldn’t compete against Harding in the 1994 Winter Olympics. It was a massive international story and is still one of the biggest scandals in US sports history. When the film was first announced, even with Margot Robbie playing Tonya Harding, I’ll admit I didn’t see the potential in making this movie. After all, didn’t most of us know what happened?

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Craig Gillespie has crafted an incredible movie that is part-comedy and part-mockumentary. But the most important thing to know is he’s never having the film judge the people involved, only presenting a behind-the-scenes look at what led to the shocking attack. I promise that as much as you think you know about Harding’s story, you’ll come away with an entirely new line of thinking after seeing the film.

In addition to Gillespie’s fantastic job behind the camera and Steven Rogers’ sharp script, one of the reasons I, Tonya is so fantastic was the fantastic work of the entire cast. While all the actors brought their A-game, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the amazing work of both Margot Robbie and Allison Janney (who plays Harding’s mom). Both performers absolutely disappeared in their roles and at the screening I attended Janney brought the house down on multiple occasions. I’d be shocked if Janney isn’t nominated come Awards season. I, Tonya also stars Sebastian Stan, Julianne Nicholson, Paul Walter Hauser and Bobby Cannavale.

Shortly after seeing the film I sat down with Craig Gillespie for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how he first got involved in the project, how they pulled off doing 270 scenes in a 31 day shoot, how he wanted each of the five skating sequences to have their own personality, how much skating Margot Robbie actually did, Janney’s amazing performance, his first cut of the film, and so much more. Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

