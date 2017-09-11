‘I, Tonya’ Opts for Traditional Distribution and Awards Eligibility over Netflix Deal

0

“Netflix” may be the buzziest word around when it comes to wheeling, dealing, and streaming TV/movies, but Craig Gillespie‘s sports biopic I, Tonya has opted for a more traditional distribution route. News out of the ongoing TIFF 2017 has the drama going with NEON and 30West for domestic release instead of the streaming giant after Netflix and other competitors drove up the asking price. Going traditional obviously opens the doors for theatrical release (which Netflix has shown zero interest in doing), which makes that I, Tonya is expected (and eligible) to be a major awards contender. The dark comedy stars Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding with Sebastian Stan playing her intervening ex-husband Jeff Gilloly, whose scheming grabbed headlines after the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit.

NEON, a relative newcomer, rolled out their debut film: Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal, starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis. This year, they’ve announced the acquisition of TIFF 2017s opening night film by Janus Metz, Borg McEnroe. 30WEST, meanwhile, recently arranged financing for Ridley Scott’s true crime thriller chronicling the harrowing 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III titled All the Money in the World, starring Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey and Mark Wahlberg, which is scheduled for theatrical release Christmas 2017. 30WEST also made a seven figure deal with YouTube Red during TIFF to acquire Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

I, TONYA is an at times absurd, tragic and hilarious look at the woman at the center of the biggest scandal in sports history, Tonya Harding, who dominated the ice with unrivaled athleticism and made headlines for something else entirely. The film stars Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding, with Allison Janney playing her mother in stand out roles that quickly began garnering awards buzz after Friday’s festival World Premiere. Sebastian Stan rounds out the cast as Jeff Gillooly, Harding’s scheming ex-husband. Julianne Nicholson, Paul Walter Hauser and Bobby Cannavale co-star. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Steven Rogers. Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley produced the film. Len Blavatnik and Aviv Giladi executive produced the film for AI Films, who financed the project. Rosanne Korenberg and Zanne Devine executive produced.

Here’s how NEON shared the news: