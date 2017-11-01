Margot Robbie Goes for Gold in New Red-Band ‘I, Tonya’ Trailer

0

Neon has released the first full trailer for the darkly comedic Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. Directed by Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl), the film chronicles the life of figure skater Tonya Harding from her rough upbringing to Olympic infamy, tracking the path that led to the violent incident with Nancy Kerrigan.

It’s a really strong trailer the nails the tone of the movie–acerbic, darkly comic, angry, and moving. I, Tonya has the potential to be a breakout hit, and since Neon plans to release the film this year, Allison Janney, who plays Tonya’s foul-mouthed, bitter mother, seems to be a lock for a Best Supporting Actress nomination. The film has a delicate balance of comedy and tragedy, but I think this trailer does an impressive job of conveying the scope of the film.

Watch the new I, Tonya trailer below and click here to read my review of the film from the Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Steven Rogers, I, Tonya also stars Sebastian Stan as Jeff Gillooly and Julianne Nicholson and opens in theaters on December 8th. Click here to watch Steve’s extended interview with Gillespie about the film from TIFF.

And here’s the green-band trailer in case you’re interested: