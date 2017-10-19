Margot Robbie Is Tonya Harding in First ‘I, Tonya’ Teaser

0

Fresh off of receiving two Gotham Awards nominations for Best Feature and Best Actress, the first teaser trailer for the darkly comedic Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya has been released online. Directed by Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl), the film chronicles the life of figure skater Tonya Harding from her rough upbringing to Olympic infamy, tracking the path that led to the violent incident with Nancy Kerrigan.

This teaser offers just a simple taste of what you’ll find in the full film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to a pretty positive response. The movie is actually somewhat reminiscent of Fargo when it comes to the Kerrigan of it all, as it’s about a group of dummies who concoct and enact an incredibly stupid plan. But the film isn’t only about this incident, and Margot Robbie delivers the best performance of her career thus far as she plays the misunderstood Harding from teenager to adult with a mix of moxie, strength, and attitude. Allison Janney is also a standout as her abusive mother, and both are certainly in line for Oscar nominations this year.

I, Tonya is framed by present day “interviews” with the subjects as they recount their differing versions of how events went down, and it’s an incredibly entertaining experience. You can read Matt’s full review of the film from TIFF right here, but for now check out the teaser trailer below and keep this one on your “to watch” list for later in the year.

Written by Steven Rogers, I, Tonya also stars Sebastian Stan as Jeff Gilloly and Julianne Nicholson and opens in theaters on December 8th. Click here to watch Steve’s extended interview with Gillespie about the film from TIFF.