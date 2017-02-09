Ian McShane on ‘John Wick 2’, ‘American Gods, ‘Hot Rod’, and ‘Game of Thrones’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With John Wick: Chapter 2 now in theaters, I recently got to sit down with Ian McShane for an exclusive video interview. As a big fan of his work, it was really cool to get to have an extended conversation about a wide variety of topics. He talked about making both John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, the way he likes to work on set, what’s great about the sequel and the John Wick universe, if he wanted to be in the action scenes, and so much more. In addition, I used some of my time to talk about some of his previous projects like Game of Thrones, Hot Rod, Space 1999, and his upcoming Starz series American Gods and why he wanted to be part of it.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good, I’m happy to report it is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I’ve seen it three times already — trust me, it’s awesome.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.

Check out what Ian McShane had to say in the video above and below is the official synopsis and recent trailer.

Ian McShane: