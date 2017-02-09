Ian McShane on ‘John Wick 2’, ‘American Gods, ‘Hot Rod’, and ‘Game of Thrones’

-
With John Wick: Chapter 2 now in theaters, I recently got to sit down with Ian McShane for an exclusive video interview. As a big fan of his work, it was really cool to get to have an extended conversation about a wide variety of topics. He talked about making both John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2, the way he likes to work on set, what’s great about the sequel and the John Wick universe, if he wanted to be in the action scenes, and so much more. In addition, I used some of my time to talk about some of his previous projects like Game of Thrones, Hot Rod, Space 1999, and his upcoming Starz series American Gods and why he wanted to be part of it.
For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good, I’m happy to report it is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I’ve seen it three times already — trust me, it’s awesome.
For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.
Check out what Ian McShane had to say in the video above and below is the official synopsis and recent trailer.
Ian McShane:
- When was the last time someone called him cocksucker?
- Did he have any expectations the first John Wick would be something special?
- Does he ever look at playback in video village?
How early does he start preparing to play a role and how has it changed during his career?
- Did he get to keep the clothes?
- When did he first hear they’d be making a sequel and was he excited to play the character again?
- How much does he try and tweak a script?
- Does he ever want to get in on the action?
- How many takes does a like to do?
- What do fans always want to talk to him about?
- The reaction to Hot Rod when it first came out.
- How he did one episode of Space 1999 back in the 1975.
- Did he know a lot about Game of Thrones before he was cast?
- What got him involved in American Gods?