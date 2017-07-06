‘Icarus’ Trailer: What If ‘Super Size Me’ Turned into ‘Citizenfour’?

0

Netflix has released the first Icarus trailer. The film follows documentary filmmaker Bryan Fogel as he investigates doping. However, the way his story begins is fairly gimmicky. In order to test the effects of doping, he decides to dope himself under the supervision of Russian anti-doping director Grigory Rodchenkov. But halfway through, the movie changes completely as Rodchenkov becomes a whistleblower on the Russian doping scandal and how the country cheated their way through the Sochi Olympics.

This trailer jumps past Fogel’s self-doping scheme and cuts straight to the conspiracy thriller, which is the smart move, although I imagine if people just start watching this on Netflix, they’ll wonder when it’s going to get to the conspiracy thriller stuff (it takes about an hour). However, if you’re patient with Icarus, the payoff is astounding, and the implications of Russian meddling extend far beyond sports doping. Basically, if Putin is willing to oversee corruption just to win some medals, imagine what he would do for things that actually matter.

Check out the Icarus trailer below, and click here for my review from Sundance. The documentary hits Netflix on August 4th.

