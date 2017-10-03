Idris Elba and Kate Winslet on Why ‘The Mountains Between Us’ Was the Most Challenging Shoot

0

With Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad (Omar) new movie, The Mountain Between Us, opening this weekend in North America, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Kate Winslet about making the disaster drama. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Charles Martin and revolves around an neurosurgeon (Elba) on his way to perform surgery and a photojournalist (Winslet) on the way to her wedding who charter a plane together as strangers to get to their destinations, only to have the plane crash and leave them as the only survivors in the freezing wilderness. Scripted by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe, the film also stars Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney.

During the interview, Idris Elba and Kate Winslet talked about the fantastic long oner (where the shot keeps going without any edits) that captures the plane crash and how challenging it was to shoot, how for each of them it was the most challenging shoot of their careers and why, and Kate talks about how it was the first time in her career where she refused to do something the director asked and why she said no.

