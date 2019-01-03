Idris Elba’s Netflix Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Gets a Premiere Date, First Images

0

Netflix has released the premiere date and the first images of the upcoming comedy series Turn Up Charlie, starring Idris Elba. Yes, we are getting a double-dose of Elba on the small screen this year, as a brilliant, brooding detective on Luther, and also as a “struggling DJ and eternal bachelor” on Turn Up Charlie. Elba co-created the series with Gary Reich, with both serving as EPs alongside Tristram Shapeero, who is directing the series with Matt Lipsey.

Turn Up Charlie will see Elba’s character getting a chance at success in an unexpected way, as he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous friend’s “problem-child” daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). Expect hijinks to ensue!

The series also stars Piper Perabo and JJ Feild, and as was announced today, Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns will round out the cast as recurring guest stars.

Turn Up Charlie premieres Friday, March 15th on Netflix. Check out the new images below: