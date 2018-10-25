Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton Will Generate ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ for George Miller

0

Earlier today, we reported on George Miller’s follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road, the fantasy-romance Three Thousand Years of Longing, which was described as an epic. Now, Deadline has some more details on the movie along with the first bits of casting. The logline is being kept under wraps, but the plot revolves around a genie.

More exciting than the genie is the news that the film will star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. There’s no details on the characters the actors will play, but seeing them together in a movie is cause enough for excitement, especially with Miller at the helm working from a script he wrote. Filming is due to get underway next year.

Elba is currently at work playing the villain in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. He’ll then move on to Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, which also stars Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, and Judi Dench. As for Swinton, she recently lent her voice to Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs and she has a starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Suspiria, which opens in limited release tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see who else signs on to this package and how high the budget will go. Miller definitely has some clout after the universal praise for Mad Max: Fury Road and the movie earning six Oscars. Also, with a fantasy-romance epic, there should be some big VFX, but I’m curious to see how it all comes together, especially with a genie character. But we should know by now not to doubt Miller, and Three Thousand Years of Longing is definitely going to be on our radars for the next few years.