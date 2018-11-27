Final ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Trailer Wants You to Trust Love All the Way

Annapurna has released the final If Beale Street Could Talk trailer. The new movie from director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is based off the novel by James Baldwin and follows couple Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James) as they try to hold together in the face of systemic racism that threatens to tear them apart when Tish gets pregnant and Fonny is thrown in jail for a crime he did not commit.
It’s been fascinating to see the reactions to If Beale Street Could Talk among critics. Some are absolutely awestruck by Jenkins’ movie, and I wish I shared their enthusiasm. Others, like myself, have been left cold by the movie, unable to navigate its intertwined themes of personal love and social injustice. The movie was originally supposed to open this month, but Annapurna pushed it back to December, and I’m curious if audiences will take to the picture or if they’ll opt for something else.
Check out the If Beale Street Could Talk trailer below. The film opens December 14th and also stars Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Beach, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Dave Franco, and Pedro Pascal.
Here’s the official synopsis for If Beale Street Could Talk:
Set in early-1970s Harlem, If Beale Street Could Talk is a timeless and moving love story of both a couple’s unbreakable bond and the African-American family’s empowering embrace, as told through the eyes of 19-year-old Tish Rivers (screen newcomer KiKi Layne). A daughter and wife-to-be, Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny (Stephan James). Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.
Through the unique intimacy and power of cinema, If Beale Street Could Talk honors the author’s prescient words and imagery, charting the emotional currents navigated in an unforgiving and racially biased world as the filmmaker poetically crosses time frames to show how love and humanity endure.