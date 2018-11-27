Final ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Trailer Wants You to Trust Love All the Way

0

Annapurna has released the final If Beale Street Could Talk trailer. The new movie from director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is based off the novel by James Baldwin and follows couple Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James) as they try to hold together in the face of systemic racism that threatens to tear them apart when Tish gets pregnant and Fonny is thrown in jail for a crime he did not commit.

It’s been fascinating to see the reactions to If Beale Street Could Talk among critics. Some are absolutely awestruck by Jenkins’ movie, and I wish I shared their enthusiasm. Others, like myself, have been left cold by the movie, unable to navigate its intertwined themes of personal love and social injustice. The movie was originally supposed to open this month, but Annapurna pushed it back to December, and I’m curious if audiences will take to the picture or if they’ll opt for something else.

Check out the If Beale Street Could Talk trailer below. The film opens December 14th and also stars Regina King, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Beach, Ed Skrein, Diego Luna, Dave Franco, and Pedro Pascal.

Here’s the official synopsis for If Beale Street Could Talk: