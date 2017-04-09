New ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Trailer Finds Melissa Leo Corralling Stand-Up Comedians

0

The enigma of comedy and how one becomes “funny” has long been an alluring curse for TV. 30 Rock came awfully close to grasping it but the humor of that show rarely emanated from the writing, direction, or production of the sketches. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip attempted to get inside the mind of a comedy writer while also working as a behind-the-scenes workplace drama, but Aaron Sorkin‘s political appetite proved too large for the show to sustain convincingly. Another dozen or so series in a similar vein have come and gone over the decades and the impetus to become a comedian and be funny for a living has gone unexplored.

That’s one reason to get cautiously excited about I’m Dying Up Here, Showtime’s new comedic-drama about a 1970s comedy club, Goldie’s, and the brave souls that take its stage nightly. From the looks of the latest trailer, which you can take a look at below, the series bounces from stage time to personal glimpses at the characters’ lives, to see how experience becomes fuel for an artistic endeavor. The extent to which the show, which is executive produced by Jim Carrey and stars Melissa Leo as the owner and booker of Goldie’s, will be able to lend insight to this process is yet to be seen but there’s hope enough in its cast – Al Madrigal, Ari Graynor, Jake Lacy, RJ Cyler, and Michael Angarano appear regularly. And if Carrey had any genuine influence on the show, which it seems he did, there’s plenty of experience to pull from here.

Here’s the new trailer for I’m Dying Up Here:

Here’s the official synopsis for I’m Dying Up Here: