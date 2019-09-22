Imogen Poots & Alex Wolff on the Great Responsibility of Starring in ‘Castle in the Ground’

0

–

It can be truly awe-inspiring to watch an actor lose him or herself in a challenging situation that many struggle through out in the real world, and that’s the case with Joey Klein‘s new film, Castle in the Ground. The movie takes place during the opioid crisis in Canada, centering on Alex Wolff as Henry. He diligently cares for his terminally ill mother (Neve Campbell), but when she passes, Henry finds himself alone and tempted by her remaining medication. Further nudging Henry down this dangerous path? The next-door neighbor he befriends, Ana (Imogen Poots), who’s trying to kick a habit of her own.

With Castle in the Ground celebrating its World Premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Klein, Wolff, Poots and Keir Gilchrist all visited the Collider Lounge to talk about making the movie. They discussed working with Klein as a trained method actor and director, the responsibility they felt bringing this story to screen as accurately and respectfully as possible, what they did to decompress after a tough day on set, and loads more. You can check it all out for yourself using the video player at the top of this article.

We also need to send a big thank you to our presenting sponsor Nordstrom Canada and supporting partners Marriott Bonvoy and Ciroc Vodka for supporting the Collider Lounge at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and helping to make these interviews happen.

You can find a full breakdown of the interview and the official TIFF synopsis for Castle in the Ground below:

Keir Gilchrist, Alex Wolff, Joey Klein, Imogen Poots:

00:17 – Klein on what inspired him to tell this story.

01:07 – Poots on why she chose to jump into such a challenging project.

02:16 – Wolff on working with Klein as a trained method actor and director.

03:20 – What they turned to to relax after a tough day on set.

05:40 – What advice does Klein have for other filmmakers looking to make more challenging projects?

07:50 – “Collider’s Most Memorable” begins!