‘Impulse’ Renewed for Season 2 by YouTube

YouTube Originals announced today that it has greenlit Impulse Season 2, ordering a second season of the popular action thriller series. The show is directed and executive produced by Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman, and Season 1 focused on a rebellious 16-year-old girl named Henrietta (Maddie Hasson) who discovers she has the ability to teleport during a traumatic event. This newfound power confirms her conviction that she has always been different from everyone else, but now makes her the sole focus of those who want to control her.

The 10-episode second season will debut on YouTube Premium in 2019, with production taking place once again in Toronto with Hasson, Sarah Sesjardins (Jenna), Missi Pyle (Cleo), Enuka Okuma (Deputy Anna), and Craig Arnold (Lucas) reprising their roles. David Bartis and Gene Klein will return as executive producers, while Lauren LeFranc serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Speaking about the decision to renew the series, YouTube’s Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels had this to say:

“This dramatic thriller has all of the right elements — with unexplained events and complex characters who drew us into their mysterious world right from the start. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Universal Cable Productions and the talented team at Hypnotic to create another intriguing season.”

Season 1 of Impulse is currently available exclusively on YouTube Premium. Look for more on the series from the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, moderated by Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff. Impulse is produced by Universal Cable Productions.