This Week in Animation: ‘In a Heartbeat’ Steals All the Feels; New ‘Voltron’ Toys Debut

This Week in Animation News

This week saw a heartwarming animated short by the name of In a Heartbeat sweep across the internet to the tune of more than 16 million views. And since Voltron returned to Netflix for Season 3, we have early looks at awesome new diecast Playmates Toys that will be available this August along with a LEGO design inspired by a fan creation.

Lots of movie news this week including theatrical releases for Batman and Harley Quinn, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! and Mary and the Witch’s Flower, plus clips for Leap! and The Nut Job 2. In movie/TV news, Hasbro has unveiled their plans for more Transformers content, including a new animated feature film inspired by the live-action cinematic movie-verse, plus new animated series slated through 2019.

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.