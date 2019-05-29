‘In Fabric’ Trailer Reveals a Killer Dress Horror Movie from A24

0

A24 has released the first trailer for the upcoming horror movie In Fabric, which in truth is a spooky tale about a killer dress. The film stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Homecoming, Broadchurch) as a recently separated lonely woman who visits a Londo department store in search of a dress that will change her life. She gets one, courtesy of a very strange shopkeeper, but it turns out to unleash a malevolent curse.

In Fabric hails from director Peter Strickland, and he certainly has a strong, singular vision here just as he did with his previous films The Duke of Burgundy and Berberian Sound Studio. There’s a texture to the image that’s unmistakable, and he’s wearing his classic horror references on his sleeve.

Check out the In Fabric trailer and poster below. The film also stars Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, and Gwendoline Christie. In Fabric opens in theaters later this year.

Here’s the official synopsis for In Fabric: