First ‘In the Tall Grass’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Twisted Stephen King Adaptation

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming horror film In the Tall Grass, and it looks delightfully insane. Written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Splice), the film is based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill and follows a brother and sister who venture into a vast field of tall grass when they hear a young boy’s cry for help. Once inside, they encounter others (along with strange oddities), and all find themselves unable to leave.

This trailer is downright creepy, which is in keeping with the source material. Indeed, King and Hill’s novella goes to some wild places, and reports suggest the film will not be pulling any punches. I’m curious to see how this works as a feature film—does the same-looking location get tired, and does the pacing sag as a result?—but Netflix is pretty smart in releasing a bevy of new horror content all throughout the month of October. Throw this into the, “Sure, I’ll give it a shot” column.

Check out the In the Tall Grass trailer below followed by new images and the first poster, and click here for the full list of new horror movies coming to Netflix next month. The film stars Harrison Gilbertson, Laysia De Oliveria, Avery Whitted, Will Bule Jr., Rachel Wilson, and Patrick Wilson. In the Tall Grass will be released on Netflix on October 4th.

Here’s the official synopsis for In the Tall Grass: