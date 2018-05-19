This Week in Animation: New ‘Incredibles 2’ Promos Celebrate the Animated Super-Family

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
- ‘Incredibles 2’ Tickets Now Available Along with Pre-Sale Bonuses and Exclusives
- Adult Swim Appoints ‘Harvey Birdman, Attorney General’ Special to Air This Fall
- New ‘Trollhunters’ Trailer Teases the Beginning of the End for the Title Team
- ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Blu-ray Review: More Than Pickle Rick and Szechuan Sauce
- Celebrate Disney World’s ‘Toy Story Land’ Opening with a National Tour This Summer
- Exclusive: ‘Camp Camp’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here to Kickstart Your Summer Vacation
- Netflix Reveals a First-Look Image and Cast for ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’
- Exclusive ‘Robot Chicken’ Midseason Premiere Clip Takes Aim at The CW’s ‘Riverdale’
- ‘ThunderCats’ Making a Comeback in a Sillier, More Cartoonish Style
- ‘Our Cartoon President’: Tim Luecke on Animating the Trump Administration in Real-Time
Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 opens in U.S. theaters on June 15th, but that doesn’t mean you can celebrate the super-family’s return in the weeks ahead! Check out a trio of vintage toy ads for the Incredibles superheroes below: