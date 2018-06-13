Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener on ‘Incredibles 2’ and Brad Bird’s Fantastic Script

0

I absolutely loved writer-director Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2. It’s one of those rare sequels that just gets everything right and reminds you why Pixar is such a special company. Trust me, if you were nervous The Incredibles sequel would be anything less than amazing, you can relax. Finally, while everyone that worked on Incredibles 2 deserves some credit for helping to bring the film to life, I’ve got to single out Michael Giacchino, because his score for the film is something really special and absolutely elevates everything on screen. I can’t wait to see it again.

With the film opening in theaters this weekend, I got to sit down with Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener a few days ago to talk about voicing Winston Deavor / Evelyn Deavor. During the interview they talked about if the storyline changed a lot during the making of the film, what’s great about Brad Bird’s dialogue, how the film never talks down to children, and more.

As most of you know from the trailers, Incredibles 2 is about Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heading out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack. The film also features the voice of Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener:

How did Keener get cast since she wasn’t part of the Breaking Bad Universe?

How Brad Bird doesn’t write for kids and why it’s engaging for adults.

How did the script and story change during the development process?

Here’s the official synopsis for Incredibles 2: