Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ Crosses $1 Billion Globally

As of last night’s ticket sales tally, Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office after only six weeks in theaters. Brad Bird‘s animated, family-friendly flick brings back the superheroic Parr family for another round of super-powered drama, truly incredible action, and heartfelt storytelling that’ll hit every parent out there right in the feels. Incredibles 2 defies most of the tropes associated with sequels, not just in the narrative sense but at the box office as well. Rather than trend downward from the first film, Incredibles 2 has benefitted from strong storytelling, a superhero trend that shows no signs of slowing down, and perhaps less intuitively, a long drought at the big screen that has left fans begging for more Incredibles since the original’s 2004 debut.

Incredibles 2 currently holds the #1 positions for Pixar’s biggest domestic opening weekend at over $182 million and their biggest domestic gross so far with over $572 million, making it the best performer in the U.S. not just where the Disney-acquired computer-generated animation studio is concerned, but among all animated features by a wide margin. That’s crazy, even when considering that Pixar now has 20 feature films in its history. But as of Monday night, Incredibles 2 crossed the $1 billion mark globally after ending this past weekend with a total tally of $999,259,730. (For those keeping score at home, that’s three billion-dollar earners for Disney just this year, and we’re halfway through 2018.)

In total worldwide amounts, that currently puts Incredibles 2 just behind Toy Story 3‘s $1.067 billion and Finding Dory‘s $1.029 billion where Pixar is concerned; those totals are both easily within reach for the Parr family adventure, especially when you consider that the film’s international rollout continues through August and September. It opens in Japan tonight/tomorrow (August 1st) and expands throughout Europe over the next two months. Other box office tallies from animated features that Incredibles 2 will likely pass include Disney’s own Zootopia ($1.024 billion) and Universal’s Despicable Me 3, with $1.035 billion. Other animated efforts that may prove to be out of reach are the unstoppable Minions ($1.159 billion for 17th at the worldwide box office, all-time) and Disney’s reigning queen, Frozen, with $1.277 billion and 12th all-time. That film is the highest-earning animated feature ever, so if Incredibles 2 can perform so well after 14 years out of the zeitgeist, imagine what a juggernaut Frozen 2 is going to be when it opens November 27th of next year.