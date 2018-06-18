Movie Talk: ‘Incredibles 2’ Opens to $180 Million; Will Any Future 2018 Film Top It?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Incredibles 2 shattered box office records for an animated film with its $180 million opening weekend.
- EW released some first look images from James Wan‘s Aquaman revealing Patrick Wilson‘s King Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II‘s Black Manta with Manta’s helmet and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna.
- Marvel has hired Pinar Toprak to score Captain Marvel. She will be the first woman to do the score for an MCU film.
- Bloomberg is reporting that Apple Inc. is in talks with Cartoon Saloon to do an original animated feature film.
- Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that A24 and James Franco has landed Lemon director Janicza Bravo to helm Zola. Franco, the original director, will stay on as a producer.
- Live Twitter Questions