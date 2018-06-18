Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Incredibles 2’ Opens to $180 Million; Will Any Future 2018 Film Top It?

by      June 18, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Incredibles 2 shattered box office records for an animated film with its $180 million opening weekend.
  • EW released some first look images from James Wan‘s Aquaman revealing Patrick Wilson‘s King Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II‘s Black Manta with Manta’s helmet and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna.
  • Marvel has hired Pinar Toprak to score Captain Marvel. She will be the first woman to do the score for an MCU film.
  • Bloomberg is reporting that Apple Inc. is in talks with Cartoon Saloon to do an original animated feature film.
  • Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that A24 and James Franco has landed Lemon director Janicza Bravo to helm Zola. Franco, the original director, will stay on as a producer.
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-movie-image-aquaman-7

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Sam Mendes to Next Direct WWI Film ‘1917’ for Spielberg’s Amblin
Next Article
Brad Bird Says ‘1906’ May Get Made as an "Amalgam” of a…
Tags

Latest News