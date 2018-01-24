Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Pixar Reveals ‘Incredibles 2’ Cast, Characters & Plot Details

by      January 24, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:

  • Disney and Pixar unveiled new characters and some new plot details for Incredibles 2.
  • Deadline reports that Fox has made a three-year first look deal with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to hatch projects for the studio. First up in the deal is a remake of Clue starring Reynolds, to be written by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
  • Variety is reporting that John Cena is in talks to star in Paramount’s Duke Nukem movie, a big-screen version of the long-running video game franchise.
  • In a new Dundee trailer, Chris Hemsworth stars as “Wally Jr.”, a local outback expert who joins Danny McBride‘s “Brian Dundee” on the search for his missing father.
  • In an interview with Zeitgeist Entertainment Magazine, original Robocop screenwriter Ed Neumeier revealed he’s working on a sequel to the 1987 film that he calls a “continuation” of that first movie.
  • Live Twitter Questions
adventureland-ryan-reynolds

Image via Miramax

Related Content
Previous Article
There's a 'Murphy Brown' Reboot Coming, If That's Something That Interests You
Next Article
Heroes: The Countdown to 'Avengers: Infinity War' Begins
Tags

Latest News