Movie Talk: Pixar Reveals ‘Incredibles 2’ Cast, Characters & Plot Details

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:
- Disney and Pixar unveiled new characters and some new plot details for Incredibles 2.
- Deadline reports that Fox has made a three-year first look deal with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to hatch projects for the studio. First up in the deal is a remake of Clue starring Reynolds, to be written by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
- Variety is reporting that John Cena is in talks to star in Paramount’s Duke Nukem movie, a big-screen version of the long-running video game franchise.
- In a new Dundee trailer, Chris Hemsworth stars as “Wally Jr.”, a local outback expert who joins Danny McBride‘s “Brian Dundee” on the search for his missing father.
- In an interview with Zeitgeist Entertainment Magazine, original Robocop screenwriter Ed Neumeier revealed he’s working on a sequel to the 1987 film that he calls a “continuation” of that first movie.
