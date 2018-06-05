New ‘Incredibles 2’ Clips Have Jack-Jack Smiling and Traveling to another Dimension

0

Disney has released two new Incredibles 2 clips. In the upcoming sequel, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heads out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack.

In the first clip, we see the Parr family trying to slow down the Underminer’s drill, and not doing too great of a job of it. They get some help from Frozone, but you can see that even as a super family, things don’t easily fall into place for the Incredibles. In the second clip, we get another glimpse of Jack-Jack using his powers, which has clearly taken a toll on Bob. That being said, Jack-Jack hopping between dimensions is a problem that cookies can solve.

Check out the new Incredibles 2 clips below. The film opens June 15th and also features the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, and Catherine Keener.

Here’s the official synopsis for Incredibles 2: