Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter on ‘Incredibles 2’ and How Brad Bird Is All the Characters

0

I absolutely loved writer-director Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2. It’s one of those rare sequels that just gets everything right and reminds you why Pixar is such a special company. Trust me, if you were nervous The Incredibles sequel would be anything less than amazing, you can relax. Finally, while everyone that worked on Incredibles 2 deserves some credit for helping to bring the film to life, I’ve got to single out Michael Giacchino, because his score for the film is something really special and absolutely elevates everything on screen. I can’t wait to see it again.

With the film now playing in theaters and breaking box office records, I got to sit down with Craig T. Nelson (“Bob Parr / Mr. Incredible”) and Holly Hunter (“Helen Parr / Elastigirl”) to chat about the film. During the interview, they talked about what’s great about Brad Bird’s dialogue, how the film never talks down to children, how Bird is essentially all the characters, and what would surprise people to learn about the making of an Incredibles movie.

As most of you know from the trailers, Incredibles 2 is about Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heading out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack. The film also features the voice of Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Check out what Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter:

Why Brad Bird is such a talented writer.

What is it like to work with Brad Bird when recording in the room?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of an Incredibles movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for Incredibles 2: