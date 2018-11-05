Facebook Messenger

‘Incredibles 2’ Animators Jessica & Dave Torres Reveal How Their Personal Lives Influenced the Film

November 5, 2018

0

-

Animators often utilize reference videos of themselves—playing catch, jumping up and down, tying a tie, you name it—as a tool for animating a character to do the same. At the Pixar Press Day for Incredibles 2, I watched a number of these videos featuring animators Jessica and Dave Torres, a real-life married couple, brushing their teeth, reading a book, and lying in bed. The personal home videos of this every-day couple then utilized to bring to life Mr. and Mrs. Incredibles’ own life – brushing her teeth, reading his book, lying in their bed – showcasing how the personal can affect art in even the most minute details.

In the following interview with animators Jessica Torres and Dave Torres, the couple discusses creating their reference videos, how much an animated shot changes from concept to design, and a typical day for a Pixar animator. For the full interview, watch above.

Jessica & Dave Torres:

  • How may reference videos do the Torres make for a project?
  • What’s the weirdest reference video they’ve ever had to make?
  • What do they do with these reference videos after they finish using them?
  • What is the typical day for an animator at Pixar like?
  • How much does a shot change from initial design to finished product?
  • Was it easier to animate Incredibles 2 given the preexisting material from the first film?

Incredibles 2 hits DVD/Blu-ray on November 6th and is now available via Digital HD.

