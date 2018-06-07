Exclusive ‘Incredibles 2’ Poster Shows off the Parr Family’s Powers

0

Ahead of Disney/Pixar’s release of Brad Bird‘s super-family sequel Incredibles 2, we’re thrilled to bring you the exclusive reveal of a brand new poster, courtesy of Dolby Cinema. This new one sheet, which should please fans of both art deco and minimalist art styles, pairs fantastically with some of the film’s earlier posters and packs a lot of punch in a small space. The Parr Family’s powers, like Dash’s super speed and Violet’s force-field generation, are on display here, as is Jack-Jack’s battle against a local raccoon (which is sure to delight audiences everywhere). It’s a solid poster that will make a fantastic addition to your collection.

Dolby, which recently announced a partnership with Disney, uses their Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos tech to provide the “magic” that brings films to life. Incredibles 2 is graded in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In the U.S., folks can experience Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations. Each theater is built for the ultimate cinematic viewing experience; from where the speakers are placed to how the seats are positioned, it maximizes all of Dolby’s technology benefits to create an immersive viewing experience. Check out the Dolby magic for yourself by seeing Incredibles 2!

Starring Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini, Incredibles 2 opens June 15th.

“I’ve admired Dolby technology since the original Star Wars. Dolby has been consistently innovating ever since, and I’ve tried to take advantage of their genius. We remixed sequences from two films of mine for their reel to demonstrate Dolby Atmos, and I was thrilled to direct the first film released in Dolby Vision. Dolby Vision is an incredibly bright, sharp image, with a much wider color spectrum than traditional digital imagery. The images have amazing brightness and clarity, yet with richness and detail in the blacks that really pop in both live action and animation. The picture quality is nothing short of stunning.”

