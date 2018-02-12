‘Incredibles 2’ Posters Tease the Pixar Sequel as Michael Giacchino Begins Recording the Score

0

The marketing campaign for Incredibles 2 is about to heat up, and Disney has released a couple of teaser posters in advance of a “sneak peek” of the film due to air during the Olympics on Wednesday. We got our first look at the Disney-Pixar sequel a few months ago in a brief teaser trailer, which didn’t really reveal much of anything. So hopes are high that this “sneak peek” gives us a better idea of what to expect.

These posters are pretty nifty, as one highlights the family-focus of the superhero story. Indeed, what set The Incredibles apart from other films in the genre is that it was really a story about a family that happened to have superheroes in it, as opposed to a film focused squarely on the glitz and glamor of superheroics. A separate teaser poster shows the return of costume designer Edna Mode, voiced by writer/director Brad Bird himself.

As if that wasn’t enough, composer Michael Giacchino also took to Twitter to announce the beginning of scoring for Incredibles 2 alongside Bird. Giacchino’s score for the first film is an all-timer, so expectations are sky high for his return to the franchise.

The story of Incredibles 2 picks up immediately after the end of the first film, so there’s no big time jump here. But the sequel differs from the first movie in that it shifts focus to Holly Hunter’s Helen Parr, who takes point on the film’s superhero mission while Craig T. Nelson’s Bob Parr stays home and takes care of the kids, chores, etc.

Again, hopefully we’ve have an even clearer idea of what to expect on Wednesday, but for now take a look at these Incredibles 2 posters below. The film also features the voices of Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini. Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15th.