First ‘Incredibles 2’ Reactions Praise One of Pixar’s Best Sequels

The first Incredibles 2 reactions are here, and they’re mostly positive! Brad Bird returns to write and direct the follow-up, which picks up mere minutes after the events of the first film and follows the Parr family as Helen (Holly Hunter) is called away to take lead on a superhero mission and Jack (Craig T. Nelson) must hold down the homefront and take care of the kids.

Pixar sequels can be hit or miss. They made a reputation on crafting surprisingly thoughtful follow-ups with Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, but Cars 2 remains one of the studio’s worst films and Finding Dory was pretty darn forgettable. With Incredibles 2, however, the responses are largely positive, with some comparing it favorably to Toy Story 3. There are also plenty who singled out Michael Giacchino‘s score, which is welcome news as his work on the first movie remains one of his very best film scores.

Peruse through some of the reactions below. The film also features the voices of Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini, Brad Bird‘s Incredibles 2 opens June 15th.

So happy to report @BradBirdA113 delivered a fantastic sequel to 'The Incredibles'. Absolutely loved #Incredibles2. And @m_giacchino score is, as always, awesome. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/bPrU6HHicM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is such a friggin delight! Family dynamic is brilliant yet again but WOW is Jack Jack a scene stealer. And that score! More A+ work from Michael Giacchino that I’m gonna need to own. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2018

Man #Incredibles2 was fantastic! It was fast paced, full of laughs, action, emotion and a kick ass story. I really liked the first one, I LOVED this one. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 was fantastic. I liked it more than the first one. Jack-Jack is the real MVP!! It is the perfect superhero movie! pic.twitter.com/qrJNMEDrwC — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 6, 2018

It should surprise no one that #Incredibles2 is a flat out masterpiece — thrilling, moving and impeccably designed. Worth every second of the 14 year wait. pic.twitter.com/ll0yPjdBi2 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 6, 2018

Hey, 14 years was worth the wait! INCREDIBLES 2 is a whole lot of fun. (I also love that like half the cast of BETTER CALL SAUL do voices in this movie.) People who loved the first movie will be pleased. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 6, 2018

Incredibles 2 is excellent. Super funny, super smart, & the action is bigger and better than before. It shares some narrative DNA with the first film but it works nonetheless. Another Pixar winner. pic.twitter.com/RnB1DIIPsv — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 6, 2018

Time for some good news! Pixar’s #Incredibles2 is fantastic! Sweet, hilarious, and terrific pacing w/ a breezy story packed w/ action & heart. Adored it and the short #Bao before it. My favorite summer movie so far this season pic.twitter.com/WrCSN4J948 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2018

#incredibles2⁠ ⁠is a serviceable sequel, a fun adventure but not on the same level of the original. Jack Jack & Edna steal the show, (please tell me they are making a short film with Edna babysitting Jack Jack). Fantastic production design, another great score by @m_giacchino. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 6, 2018

I spent 14 years arguing that the world didn't need an #Incredibles2 . After tonight, I would welcome an INCREDIBLES 3 with open arms. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 6, 2018

Wow!! #Incredibles2 is a blast. It does a great job building on the characters and the world, and it's super funny and action packed throughout. I had my doubts, but was thoroughly impressed. Will go down as one of the best titles of the summer. pic.twitter.com/jxR3U4SNoo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2018

I have seen #Incredibles2 and all I can say is Jack Jack and Edna are even better the second time around. Get your tickets now! — Joelle Monique (@JoelleMonique) June 6, 2018