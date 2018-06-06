Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

First ‘Incredibles 2’ Reactions Praise One of Pixar’s Best Sequels

by      June 6, 2018

0

incredibles-2-slice

The first Incredibles 2 reactions are here, and they’re mostly positive! Brad Bird returns to write and direct the follow-up, which picks up mere minutes after the events of the first film and follows the Parr family as Helen (Holly Hunter) is called away to take lead on a superhero mission and Jack (Craig T. Nelson) must hold down the homefront and take care of the kids.

Pixar sequels can be hit or miss. They made a reputation on crafting surprisingly thoughtful follow-ups with Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3, but Cars 2 remains one of the studio’s worst films and Finding Dory was pretty darn forgettable. With Incredibles 2, however, the responses are largely positive, with some comparing it favorably to Toy Story 3. There are also plenty who singled out Michael Giacchino‘s score, which is welcome news as his work on the first movie remains one of his very best film scores.

Peruse through some of the reactions below. The film also features the voices of Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella RosselliniBrad Bird‘s Incredibles 2 opens June 15th.

Related Content
Previous Article
New Trailer for 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Reveals Lord and Miller's Take…
Next Article
‘Hereditary’ Review: A Profoundly Disturbing Family Horror Drama
Tags

Latest News