Movie Review Talk: Scott Mantz & Guests Review ‘Tag’, ‘Incredibles 2’, and More

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Kevin McCarthy and Nikki Novak are discussing three new releases – Tag, Incredibles 2, and Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Tag is directed by Jeff Tomsic and stars Ed Helms. For one month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry: “You’re It!“. This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready. Based on a true story, the New Line Cinema comedy “Tag” shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing. Rounding out the cast is Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb, Hannibal Buress, with Jon Hamm and Oscar-nominee Jeremy Renner.

Incredibles 2 welcomes back Brad Bird as director and features the voices of Craig T. Nelson as Bob aka Mr. Incredible and Holly Hunter as Helen aka Elastigirl. Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back, but this time Helen is in the spotlight, leaving Bob a home with Violet and Dash to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible. The film also features the voices of Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a documentary about Fred Rogers, the host of the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood program that ran for decades on public television. Academy Award winning filmmaker Morgan Neville takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. A portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.