‘Incredibles 2’ Tickets Now Available Along with Pre-Sale Bonuses and Exclusives

0

Seeing Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is a good idea, but getting some bonus swag or experiencing once-in-a-lifetime events while doing is an even better one. Pre-sale tickets for the animated superhero-family film are now available along with a bunch of extra swag you can pick up in the process.

Starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Bird, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini, Brad Bird‘s Incredibles 2 opens June 15th.

Here’s a breakdown of the various theaters and their special events or giveaways for Incredibles 2:

The Incredibles Double Feature in IMAX:

On June 13th, Incredibles fans can be among the first to experience “Incredibles 2” and relive “The Incredibles” (shown for the first time ever on IMAX screens) at double-feature fan events. In addition to watching the “Incredibles 2” two days before it opens nationwide, attendees will receive a commemorative mini poster.

IMAX at Regal:

On June 14th, the first 1,000 guests who experience Incredibles 2 in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket. A poster version of the collectible ticket art will be available to IMAX guests in the Regal Crown Club store. Available while supplies last.

Cinemark

Fans who see Incredibles 2 in Cinemark XD opening weekend will receive a collectible poster. Available while supplies last. See site for details.

Alamo Drafthouse

As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, at Alamo Drafthouse you can add an exclusive Incredibles 2 glass by Mondo to your ticket purchase. Fans also have the chance to purchase a one-of-a-kind sketchbook, both designed by artist Dave Perillo.

Fandango

Each fan buying tickets to Incredibles 2 on Fandango will receive a gift-with-purchase. Guests can choose from one of two posters available in the Fandango FanShop, Fandango’s movie merchandise marketplace, while supplies last. See site for details.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible. Written and directed by Brad Bird (“Iron Giant,” “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille”) and produced by John Walker (“The Incredibles,” “Tomorrowland”) and Nicole Paradis Grindle (“Sanjay’s Super Team” short, “Toy Story 3” associate producer), Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018.

And for more of our coverage on Incredibles 2, take a look at the following links: