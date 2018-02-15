Movie Talk: Does the ‘Incredibles 2′ Trailer Give Us Enough Elastigirl?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly, John Rochas and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- Disney releases their first full Incredibles 2 trailer featuring the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Bob Odenkirk.
- THR is reporting that screenwriters Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have joined the Silver & Black team. The movie is Sony’s next foray into the Spideyverse with the film focusing on the characters Silver Sable and Black Cat.
- Variety reports that Tessa Thompson will portray Doris Payne in an upcoming movie for Codeblack Films. Payne became notorious for her global luxury jewel heists.
- Ron Howard took to social media to announce that Jon Favreau will be voicing an “important alien character” in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Summit Entertainment released a teaser trailer for Uncle Drew, a basketball movie starring Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, LilRel Howery, Nick Kroll and Tiffany Haddish.
- Deadline reports that CBS Films has cast Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, and Bex Taylor-Klaus in Hellfest, a horror film with Gregory Plotkin attached to direct and The Walking Dead‘s Gale Anne Hurd set to produce.
