‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Brings Back Pixar’s Powerful First Family

Almost 14 years ago, writer-director Brad Bird brought Pixar’s first family to life in The Incredibles. Now, the highly anticipated sequel will bring Bird and the Parrs back together in Incredibles 2. The first trailer for the film is now available courtesy of Disney and Pixar.

As this new trailer the shows, the plot revolves around Elastigirl getting out into the field and leaving Mr. Incredible at home to do the parenting, and it looks wonderful. I like that when you look at the original and the sequel you see Mr. Incredible learning to evolve past the two-dimensional idea of a superhero and reassessing what’s important in his life. In the first movie, it was learning that his family was far more important than playing the hero, and Incredibles 2 apparently continues that by giving him a problem that can’t be conquered with super-strength. While I hope we get to see more of Elastigirl’s story, I love Mr. Incredible’s line, “I need to succeed so she can succeed so we can succeed!”

Featuring the voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini, Incredibles 2 is slated for a June 15th release date. Check out the Incredbiles 2 trailer below!