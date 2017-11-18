‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Gets to Work Saving the World Again

0

Disney-Pixar has released the first Incredibles 2 trailer. The upcoming film will pick up after the events of the first movie, and will focus more on Helen Parr/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) as Bob/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) stays home to raise Jack-Jack. And as this first teaser trailer reveals, Jack-Jack is going to be quite the handful.

Incredibles fans probably saw that coming, especially if they saw writer-director Brad Bird‘s 2005 animated short Jack-Jack Attack. It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years since that brief peek at the incredible powers of the pint-size Parr family member. Thankfully, the wait for the full story is just about over.

Check out the Incredibles 2 trailer below. The film opens June 15, 2018 and also features the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner, and Sarah Vowell.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible. Directed by Brad Bird (“Iron Giant,” “The Incredibles”) and produced by John Walker (“The Incredibles”) and Nicole Grindle (“Sanjay’s Super Team” short, “Toy Story 3” associate producer), “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018.

