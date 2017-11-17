‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Teaser Prepares for the Superheroic Family’s Return

0

With Coco about to hit theaters, I started to wonder if Disney-Pixar might start promoting their next movie, Brad Bird’s The Incredibles 2. Now it looks like we won’t have to wait much longer. Disney tweeted out an incredibly brief trailer tease announcing that the first trailer for the sequel will be released sometime tomorrow on ESPN (synergy!) during Game Day. That means that the trailer will likely be popping up online tomorrow as well and will almost certainly be attached to Coco when that movie opens next week.

As for the plot of the movie, details are still scarce although we know it will pick up where the first one left off and Bird says that the story will focus more on Elastigirl while Mr. Incredible stays home and tries to raise Jack-Jack. Additionally, since their home was destroyed in the first film, their new domicile is “a cross between a dream house and a super lair.”

Of course, the superhero landscape has changed dramatically since the first Incredibles hit theaters, and even that movie doesn’t fit neatly into the superhero genre as there’s a generous helping of classic spy movies thrown in as well. But above all, it’s one of Pixar’s finest and I’m eager to see if Bird can rekindle the magic of that movie. We’ll certainly find out soon enough when we get our first glimpse of the film tomorrow.

Check out the Incredibles 2 trailer teaser below. The film opens June 15, 2018 and features the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, and Samuel L. Jackson.